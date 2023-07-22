Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan in July 2023

Suzuki is a renowned brand in Pakistan with diverse motorcycle range for various segments.

In Pakistan, Suzuki is a renowned brand recognized for its diverse range of motorcycles catering to various purposes and segments.

All Suzuki models enjoy popularity, and the GD110s, in particular, is highly regarded as one of the top commuter bikes, boasting a stylish and decent appearance. Its design incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag.

The motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, featuring an electric start and rear drum brakes. Additionally, it comes with a digital speedometer and incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to minimize air drag.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GR 150 521,000

