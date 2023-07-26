Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Price of Suzuki GS 150 in Pakistan: PKR 364,000.

Suzuki, a renowned bike brand with a significant market presence, provides a diverse selection of two-wheelers in various categories, catering to everyday use, sports, and adventure enthusiasts.

Amid the rising prices across the industry, Suzuki has also raised the prices of all its models, which include popular bikes like Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Despite the substantial increase in prices, the sales of Suzuki bikes have remained robust, and they continue to dominate the streets.

Suzuki GS 150 price in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GR 150 521,000

