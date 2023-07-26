Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • Price of Suzuki GS 150 in Pakistan: PKR 364,000.
  • Price of Suzuki GD 110S in Pakistan: PKR 335,000.
  • Price of Suzuki GSX 125 in Pakistan: PKR 488,000.
Advertisement

Suzuki, a renowned bike brand with a significant market presence, provides a diverse selection of two-wheelers in various categories, catering to everyday use, sports, and adventure enthusiasts.

Amid the rising prices across the industry, Suzuki has also raised the prices of all its models, which include popular bikes like Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Despite the substantial increase in prices, the sales of Suzuki bikes have remained robust, and they continue to dominate the streets.

Suzuki GS 150 price in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GD 110s335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GSX 125488,000
Advertisement

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GR 150 521,000

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023
Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda. Introduced...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story