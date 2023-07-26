Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023
The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda. Introduced...
Suzuki, a renowned bike brand with a significant market presence, provides a diverse selection of two-wheelers in various categories, catering to everyday use, sports, and adventure enthusiasts.
Amid the rising prices across the industry, Suzuki has also raised the prices of all its models, which include popular bikes like Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.
Despite the substantial increase in prices, the sales of Suzuki bikes have remained robust, and they continue to dominate the streets.
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000
