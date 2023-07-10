Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023
4X4 capabilities and robust body-on-frame construction. Ex-factory price of Rs16,149,000 as of...
Pakistan has a strong association with the iconic Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback that dominated the market for many years. Despite being a globally outdated 800cc vehicle, we were the last to manufacture it around five years ago.
Pak Suzuki, the oldest car manufacturer in the country, introduced Mehran in the 1980s, and it continues to enjoy popularity due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.
Recognized for its compact yet sturdy engine, this basic vehicle features a minimalistic design and attracted a large customer base. Although minor changes were made over the years, there were no significant updates in terms of shape and specifications.
During the 1980s, Suzuki Mehran was initially priced at Rs90,000, and when it was discontinued in March 2019, its retail price had risen to Rs7.5 million. Mehran sustained its presence in the market for decades, thanks to its durable design that could withstand poor infrastructure, while its compact size made it ideal for navigating congested traffic.
As Pak Suzuki ceases production of Mehran, the model still maintains a portion of the market share, particularly for those seeking basic car models. Despite the economic challenges leading to record-high car prices, Suzuki Mehran remains available at a considerable price range.
In the market, Suzuki Mehran is offered within a price range of Rs7-13 million, depending on the model and vehicle condition.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.