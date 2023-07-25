Suzuki Resumes Production Following Nearly a Month-Long Shutdown

Pak Suzuki Motor Company resumes vehicle production after month-long shutdown.

Assembly kits received to cover the next three months.

Anticipates sales boost, but market speculates reduced demand due to inflation’s impact on purchasing power.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has restarted its vehicle production after a nearly month-long halt.

As of July 21, the company has resumed the local car assembly, having received completely knocked-down (CKD) assembly kits to cover the next three months.

Originally, the plant was closed from June 22 to July 8. However, due to an ongoing shortage of parts, the closure was extended until July 19, as announced by PSMC on July 8.

Following this substantial stock update, the company anticipates a noteworthy increase in sales. However, market speculations indicate that the demand for new economy cars may have declined due to reduced purchasing power caused by inflation affecting the masses.

While the government is gradually easing import restrictions for carmakers and banks are issuing letters of credit (LCs) to automakers, the stability of the automotive sector remains uncertain due to fluctuating local currency and economic turbulence.

