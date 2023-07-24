Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Sporty subcompact car by Suzuki, priced from PKR 4,256,000 to PKR 4,960,000 (ex-factory) in Pakistan.

Exterior: Modern design, Halogen/LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps (GLX).

Comfort-focused, adjustable seats, power steering, 9-inch infotainment system (standard).

Advertisement

The Suzuki Swift 2023 is a subcompact car produced by Suzuki, a renowned Japanese automobile company. Introduced initially at the Paris Motor Show in September 2004, the first-generation Swift was launched globally in 2005, positioning itself as a sporty subcompact vehicle. Its outstanding popularity exceeded initial sales forecasts, becoming an instant success worldwide.

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Swift 2023 is priced between PKR 4,256,000 for the base GL Manual variant and PKR 4,960,000 for the top-of-the-line GLX CVT variant. These prices are ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual 1200 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Vehicle Stability Control, DRLs, ABS PKR 4,256,000

Get Swift GL Manual On Road Price Suzuki Swift GL CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Navigation, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, DRLs PKR 4,574,000

Get Swift GL CVT On Road Price Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 6 Airbags, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Traction Control PKR 4,960,000

Get Swift GLX CVT On Road Price

Suzuki Swift Exterior

The Suzuki Swift 2023 boasts a more striking and modern design, featuring various exterior enhancements. The GL variants come with Halogen multi reflector headlamps, while the GLX variant offers LED projection headlamps with automatic headlamp leveling for better visibility. The front grille exhibits a broad hexagonal shape with chrome lining, lending an air of sophistication.

Advertisement

Daytime running lights (DRLs) are present in all variants, with the GLX integrating them into the headlamps and also featuring fog lamps for improved visibility.

LED high-mounted stop lamps and LED rear combination lamps provide a distinctive lighting signature, with the GLX variant equipped with a rearview camera for added convenience during parking.

Suzuki Swift Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Swift 2023 focuses on maximizing space and comfort for all passengers. The driver’s seat is height-adjustable, and all seats are equipped with headrests for enhanced support.

The Swift features a power electric steering system with tilt adjustment in all variants and telescopic adjustment in the GLX variant, enabling precise steering customization.

The GLX variant also offers steering switches for convenient audio control. The instrument cluster includes a manual tachometer and fuel meter, illuminated for easy monitoring. A 9-inch infotainment system is standard in all variants, serving as a hub for multimedia and connectivity features.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Discover the Latest Price of KIA Picanto in Pakistan for July 2023 The Kia Picanto 2023 is a city car manufactured by KIA, introduced...