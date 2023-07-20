Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki Swift 2023 is a subcompact car with a global presence since its launch in 2004.

Introduced in Pakistan in 2009, the latest fourth-generation Swift arrived in February 2022.

Available in three trims: GL Manual, GL CVT, and GLX CVT.

Suzuki Swift 2023 Price in Pakistan

The 2023 Suzuki Swift is priced between PKR 4,256,000 for the base GL Manual variant and PKR 4,960,000 for the top-of-the-line GLX CVT variant in Pakistan. These prices are ex-factory rates.

Suzuki Swift Exterior: The new Suzuki Swift 2023 features a modern and bold design. The GL variants come with Halogen multi reflector headlamps, while the GLX variant has LED projection headlamps with automatic leveling. The front showcases a broad hexagonal grille with chrome lining for an elegant touch.

GL variants have bumper-mounted daytime running lights (DRLs), while the GLX integrates DRLs into the headlamps. Fog lamps are present in the GLX variant, improving visibility in adverse weather conditions. LED high mounted stop lamps and rear combination lamps provide a distinct lighting signature. The GLX variant includes a rearview camera for added convenience during parking.

Suzuki Swift Interior: Inside, the Suzuki Swift prioritizes space and comfort. The driver’s seat is height adjustable, and all seats have headrests for support. Power electric steering with tilt adjustment is available in all variants, while the GLX offers telescopic adjustment and steering switches for audio control. The instrument cluster includes a manual tachometer and fuel meter for easy monitoring.

A 9-inch infotainment system is standard in all variants, serving various multimedia and connectivity needs. Key convenience features include electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and air conditioning. The GLX variant adds smart trunk opener, keyless push start, and cruise control for enhanced convenience and ease of use. CVT variants have a Sports mode for a more thrilling driving experience.