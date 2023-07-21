Suzuki Wagon R Latest Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is a hatchback car locally assembled in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki Motors.

The Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is a hatchback car manufactured in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki Motors. It is locally assembled and shares similarities with the Indian and Indonesian versions of the Wagon R. In Pakistan, it is known as the Pak Suzuki Wagon R and comes with additional features such as an advanced air conditioning system, a 2-DIN integrated 9-inch LCD option, defoggers, and a boot parcel tray. Pak Suzuki imports the Wagon R as a knock-down kit from Indonesia and then assembles it in Pakistan. The car was first introduced in April 2014 and initially offered three trim levels: VX, VXR, and VXL. However, the VX trim was discontinued in 2016. In January 2020, the VXL trim was upgraded to include AGS automated-manual transmission and driver-side airbag options. Suzuki Wagon R Latest Price in Pakistan The Suzuki Wagon R 2023 in Pakistan has a price range of PKR 3,214,000 for the base VXR variant, and the top-of-the-line AGS variant is priced at PKR 3,741,000. These prices do not include any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates. Variants Ex-Factory Price Compare Suzuki Wagon R VXR 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Power Steering, Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 3,214,000

Get Wagon R VXR On Road Price Suzuki Wagon R VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer PKR 3,412,000

Get Wagon R VXL On Road Price Suzuki Wagon R AGS 998 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 1 Airbag, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks PKR 3,741,000

Get Wagon R AGS On Road Price

Suzuki Wagon R Exterior

The exterior of the new Suzuki Wagon R 1st Generation showcases a boxy design that reflects the familiar Suzuki style. The front of the car features a trapezium grille with chrome accents, complemented by large trapezium-shaped side-swept Halogen multi-reflector headlights. Adding to the design’s character is a trapezium air intake, along with dual circular fog lights.

Moving to the rear, you’ll find a standard hatchback design with stacked rectangular vertical side-swept taillights. The rear mirror is enhanced by a purposeful roof spoiler, and the tailgate can be conveniently operated through a key or remote.

Regardless of the variant, all Suzuki Wagon R models share the same exterior styling. The overall design language of the 1st Generation Wagon R is modest and reminiscent of typical Japanese hatchbacks in its category. Suzuki Wagon R Interior When it comes to the interior, the Suzuki Wagon R VXR variant offers beige seat upholstery fabric, while the VXL variant comes with black upholstery. The three-spoke power steering wheel is wrapped in urethane material and features silver-colored garnish in the VXL model. The Wagon R is equipped with a manual air conditioner, heater, air induction change control, and ventilation mode control. Standard interior features include a front cabin light, driver and passenger sun visors, assist grips, cup and bottle holders, and storage pockets. For enhanced security, the Wagon R has keyless entry with an immobilizer, as well as a light-off and key reminder alarm. The VXL variant includes additional features like power windows, central door locking, security alarm, remote control door locks, turn-over type outside door mirrors, an under-seat tray, and a tachometer. Both variants come with a 2-speaker stereo audio system featuring CD, AUX, and USB inputs as standard. Other shared features include a front window defroster, side demister, and rear window demister.

