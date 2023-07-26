Tesla Model S Price and Specifications July 2023

Tesla Car Price In Pakistan July 2023
Tesla Car price in Pakistan and specifications. Tesla, founded in 2003, is...
Tesla’s Model S, an opulent sedan designed for families, stands as the EV manufacturer’s oldest continuously produced vehicle. At a starting price of nearly $90,000, Tesla proudly touts it as the most aerodynamic car in production worldwide.
Back in June 2012, Tesla marked a significant milestone by delivering the first-ever Model S to a customer. The vehicle’s accolades soon followed, with a local magazine honoring it as the prestigious Car of the Year later that same year. This accolade marked a historic moment, as it was the first time in the award’s 63-year history that an EV emerged victorious, and it was the unanimous choice of the judging panel.
The popularity of the five-seater Model S endures among drivers. To cater to enthusiasts seeking more speed, Tesla offers an upgraded version called the Model S Plaid. This souped-up variant boasts impressive acceleration, clocking 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 3.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 149 miles per hour.
For those who crave even more power and velocity, the Model S Plaid delivers unparalleled performance. With a lightning-fast 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds and an astonishing top speed of 200 miles per hour (when equipped with paid hardware upgrades), this dual-motor beast commands attention.
In terms of horsepower, the standard Model S boasts 670 horsepower, but the Model S Plaid takes it to an entirely new level with a staggering 1,020 horsepower.
Tesla emphasizes that the Model S is built not just for speed, but also for endurance and impressive range. The EPA estimates the Model S to have a range of 405 miles, though this can vary based on factors such as tire choice.
Overall, the Tesla Model S remains a symbol of luxury, innovation, and performance, capturing the hearts of automotive enthusiasts seeking an extraordinary electric driving experience.
Tesla Model S Plaid Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,000,000/-
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4979 x 1963 x 1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Displacement
|–
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|999 hp
|Torque
|–
|Boot Space
|895 L
|Kerb Weight
|2162 KG
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Mileage
|–
|Battery Capacity
|100.0 kWh
|Range
|628 km
|Charging Time
|1.0 Hours
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|322 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|265/35/21
