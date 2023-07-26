Tesla Model S Price and Specifications July 2023

Tesla Model S price and features.

Tesla’s Model S, an opulent sedan designed for families, stands as the EV manufacturer’s oldest continuously produced vehicle. At a starting price of nearly $90,000, Tesla proudly touts it as the most aerodynamic car in production worldwide.

Back in June 2012, Tesla marked a significant milestone by delivering the first-ever Model S to a customer. The vehicle’s accolades soon followed, with a local magazine honoring it as the prestigious Car of the Year later that same year. This accolade marked a historic moment, as it was the first time in the award’s 63-year history that an EV emerged victorious, and it was the unanimous choice of the judging panel.

The popularity of the five-seater Model S endures among drivers. To cater to enthusiasts seeking more speed, Tesla offers an upgraded version called the Model S Plaid. This souped-up variant boasts impressive acceleration, clocking 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 3.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

For those who crave even more power and velocity, the Model S Plaid delivers unparalleled performance. With a lightning-fast 0-60 time of 1.99 seconds and an astonishing top speed of 200 miles per hour (when equipped with paid hardware upgrades), this dual-motor beast commands attention.

In terms of horsepower, the standard Model S boasts 670 horsepower, but the Model S Plaid takes it to an entirely new level with a staggering 1,020 horsepower.

Tesla Model S Price in Pakistan:

Tesla Model S Plaid Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,000,000/-

Tesla Model S Specifications:

Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4979 x 1963 x 1445 mm Ground Clearance 130 mm Displacement – Transmission Automatic Horse Power 999 hp Torque – Boot Space 895 L Kerb Weight 2162 KG Fuel Type Electric Mileage – Battery Capacity 100.0 kWh Range 628 km Charging Time 1.0 Hours Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 322 KM/H Tyre Size 265/35/21

