Toomaj Salehi: Iranian Rapper Salehi Sentenced to Jail for Involvement in Anti-Government Protests

Salehi acquitted of insulting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and communicating with hostile governments.

Months of solitary confinement in Dastgerd prison followed by transfer to the general section.

Salehi participated in anti-government protests and shared supportive songs and videos.

Advertisement

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, known for his support of anti-government protesters, has been sentenced to a prison term of six years and three months, according to his lawyer and supporters.

Although found guilty of “corruption on Earth,” Salehi was not given the death penalty. His arrest came following widespread protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who was detained for reportedly wearing an “improper” hijab.

Toomaj Salehi, the Iranian rapper, has been acquitted of charges of insulting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and communicating with hostile governments, according to his lawyer, Roza Etemad-Ansari.

However, Salehi was found guilty of the serious offense of “corruption on Earth,” which has historically been used by the Islamic Republic to target dissidents and carries the possibility of a death sentence.

Following months of solitary confinement in Dastgerd prison, Salehi was transferred to the general section of the prison after his sentencing. The closed court sessions and treatment of Salehi have drawn criticism from human rights organizations. Confirmation of his transfer was provided by supporters managing Salehi’s Instagram page.

Toomaj Salehi, along with thousands of predominantly young Iranians, participated in protests against the clerical establishment following the death of Mahsa Amini in September. Salehi expressed his support for the movement by sharing songs and video clips.

Advertisement

Human rights activists have reported a violent crackdown by security forces, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of protesters and the arrest of thousands. The authorities have labeled the unrest as “riots” instigated by foreign agents.

Additionally, seven protesters have been executed following trials criticized for being arbitrary and lacking due process, with allegations of torture involved.

Salehi, in an interview before his arrest, spoke about the risks of posting critical videos about the regime, noting that those in power were willing to use violence to maintain control and preserve their power, wealth, and weaponry.

Salehi was initially arrested in September 2021 but was released on bail after a week amidst widespread condemnation of his arrest.