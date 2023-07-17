Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Toyota Aqua 2023 is a stylish and attractive hybrid car.

It has a sporty look with a chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps.

The price of the Toyota Aqua Z in Pakistan is PKR 4,500,000.

The Toyota Aqua is a 2023 model hybrid car that has been presented in Pakistan. It is a stylish and attractive car with an automatic transmission and 4 doors. The front bumper grill is designed intelligently and it has a keyless entry system. The Toyota Aqua comes with a 1496cc engine and gives an impressive fuel mileage of 21-24 km/l.

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of a used Toyota Aqua ranges from PKR 4,500,000 to PKR 4,500,000. The specific price depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Price* Toyota Aqua Z 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 4 Airbags, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Down Hill Assist Control PKR 4,500,000

Toyota Aqua Exterior

The 2023 Toyota Aqua boasts a sporty exterior design that embodies its aquatic theme. It features a sleek chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps at the front.

The sides are adorned with auto-retractable mirrors and 16-inch alloy rims, while the rear showcases LED taillamps and a purposeful spoiler with an intermittent rear window wiper. Overall, the car has an attractive and visually pleasing appearance.

Toyota Aqua Interior

Moving to the interior, the Toyota Aqua 2023 offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The seats are wrapped in high-grade fabric and provide various adjustments, including recline, fore/aft, and cushion adjustments for the driver seat. The rear seats also support a 60/40 split feature to increase boot space.

Notable interior features include a push start/stop button, a 4-spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments, steering switches for climate control, Bluetooth, and audio controls.

The center fascia houses a 6.1-inch touch panel display that supports navigation, radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless audio system.

Additionally, a 6-speaker audio system ensures a pleasant listening experience. The Aqua 2023 is equipped with automatic air conditioning featuring climate control, a cabin air filter, and rear heat ducts. Other notable features include power door locks, power windows, a rearview camera, and a smart key system with a driver door handle touch lock/unlock sensor.

The Toyota Aqua 2023 offers two driving modes: EV mode and ECO mode, providing flexibility in driving preferences. Overall, the interior design exudes a modern and sleek aesthetic with its synthetic leather 4.2-inch digital TFT multi-information display panel shifted towards the center of the dashboard.

