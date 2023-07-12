Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Toyota Aqua 2023 is a stylish and attractive hybrid car.

It has a sporty look with a chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps.

The price of the Toyota Aqua Z in Pakistan is PKR 4,500,000.

The Toyota Aqua is a 2023 model hybrid car that has been presented in Pakistan. It is a stylish and attractive car with an automatic transmission and 4 doors. The front bumper grill is designed intelligently and it has a keyless entry system. The Toyota Aqua comes with a 1496cc engine and gives an impressive fuel mileage of 21-24 km/l.

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Toyota Aqua Z 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 4 Airbags, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Down Hill Assist Control Advertisement PKR 4,500,000

Toyota Aqua Exterior

The new Toyota Aqua 2023 has a sporty look that reflects its name. The front of the car has a chrome grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The sides of the car have auto-retractable mirrors and 16-inch alloy rims. The rear of the car has LED taillamps and a purposeful spoiler. The overall look of the car is appealing and pleasing to the eye.

Toyota Aqua Interior:

The interior of the Toyota Aqua 2023 is comfortable and welcoming. The car has seats wrapped in high-grade fabric that are adjustable. The driver and front passenger seats can be reclined, moved forward and backward, and the driver’s seat can also be adjusted for cushion support. The rear seats can be split 60/40 to increase boot space.

The Toyota Aqua 2023 comes with a push start/stop button and some of the latest features. The 4-spoke steering wheel supports tilt and telescopic adjustments and comes with steering switches with access to climate control, Bluetooth, and audio controls. The synthetic leather 4.2-inch digital TFT multi-information display panel has been shifted towards the center of the dashboard, which gives it a sleek and modern look.

The center fascia houses the 6.1-inch touch panel display that supports navigation, radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless audio system. A 6-speaker audio system provides a fine listening experience within the Aqua 2023.

The Toyota Aqua 2023 also comes with automatic air conditioning with the climate control feature, cabin air filter, and rear heat ducts. Other features include power door locks, power windows, a rearview camera, and a smart key system that supports driver door handle touch lock/unlock sensor.