12th Gen Toyota Corolla launched globally with aggressive design.

Longer and wider than previous generation, with sleek design cues.

Estimated starting price in Pakistan: PKR 8,700,000 (ex-factory).

Advertisement

Toyota has launched the 12th Generation of its highly popular model, the Toyota Corolla, at global events in California, USA, and Guangzhou International Autoshow, China.

The new Corolla is designed with an aggressive and standout appearance to outshine its competitors. It is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture Platform, which also underpins models like the Prius and C-HR.

Compared to the previous generation, the upcoming Toyota Corolla is longer and wider, with sleek design cues for improved aerodynamics. In Pakistan, Toyota aims to keep the price competitive to face off against new entrants in the market.

Toyota Corolla 12th Generation Price in Pakistan

The starting price of the Toyota Corolla 2024 in Pakistan is projected to be around PKR 8,700,000. Please note that this estimated price is ex-factory and excludes additional costs such as freight, taxes, and other documentation charges.

Model Price* Toyota Corolla PKR 8,700,000

Advertisement

The starting price of the Toyota Corolla 2024 in Pakistan is projected to be around PKR 8,700,000. Please note that this estimated price is ex-factory and excludes additional costs such as freight, taxes, and other documentation charges.

Toyota Corolla Exterior: The new Toyota Corolla boasts aggressive styling, with trapezium-shaped side-swept headlights featuring Bi-beam daytime running lights.

The Toyota emblem is positioned in the middle of the sleek grille between the headlights. The side profile has recurvated lower edges for a sporty appearance, and a new glass panel is introduced at the A pillar, where the side mirrors are placed.

The larger exterior dimensions have led to new trapezoidal glass panes in the rear doors, providing enhanced rear passenger visibility. The rear end showcases aesthetically designed tail lights with a black trim piece connecting them, resulting in an overall impressive and appealing exterior.

Toyota Corolla Interior: Inside the new Corolla, you’ll find black and ivory-colored plastic trim pieces. Standard features include power mirrors, power windows, a 7-inch infotainment system, digital climate control, multi-information display, traction control, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, electronic stability control, and keyless entry.

The 12th Generation Toyota Corolla offers improved interior refinement and larger dimensions. The seats feature a new design, with fabric as standard and the option for leather seats in higher trim levels.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023 The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda. Introduced...