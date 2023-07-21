Toyota Corolla Cross is a 1st Generation hybrid compact crossover SUV introduced in 2020.

It features a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE engine (98 hp) with an electric motor (72 hp).

Starting price in Pakistan for 2024 model: PKR 12,000,000 (ex-factory).

Advertisement

The Toyota Corolla Cross is a compact crossover SUV introduced by the Japanese automaker Toyota in 2020, expanding the popular Corolla series and providing customers with more diverse options. It is a 1st Generation hybrid car equipped with a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE engine generating 98 hp and 142 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor producing 72 hp and 163 Nm of torque.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2024 Price in Pakistan

The starting price of the Toyota Corolla Cross 2024 in Pakistan is projected to be approximately PKR 12,000,000. Please note that this estimated price is ex-factory and excludes additional costs such as freight, taxes, and other documentation charges.

Model Price* Toyota Corolla Cross PKR 12,000,000

Exterior

Toyota Pakistan offers the Corolla Cross in three 1.8L Hybrid variants: low, mid, and high. The exterior features a stylish and sporty design, with a double trapezoid front grille, LED projection headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The rear design includes LED illuminated rear combination headlamps and a kick sensor for the power tailgate. The car has a moon roof in the premium trim and a shark fin antenna on all variants.

Interior

Advertisement

Inside, the Corolla Cross offers a comfortable and lavish interior with leather-wrapped adjustable seats. The premium trim has power-adjustable seats, while the mid and low grades have manually adjustable seats. The rear seats can be reclined in a 60/40 ratio to increase boot space.

The steering wheel is covered in leather in the premium and mid-grade trims, and all variants have electrically powered steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment. Steering switches are available in all trims, with an additional switch for cruise control in the premium and mid-grade models.

The car provides 8.1 inches of ground clearance and ample headroom, allowing for a confident drive, and the rear seats can easily fold down to maximize cargo space.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023 The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda. Introduced...