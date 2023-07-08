Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan for July 2023

The 2023 model of the Toyota Corolla, the 11th generation in Pakistan, showcases a redesigned and futuristic exterior along with an expanded interior space. Production of this generation began in 2013 and has undergone two facelifts, one in 2017 and another in 2023. The latest iteration of the 11th generation Toyota Corolla is available in six distinct variants.

Toyota Corolla 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Corolla 2023 in Pakistan is available at a price range starting from PKR 6,169,000 for the base variant Altis X Manual 1.6, up to PKR 7,799,000 for the top-of-the-line variant Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 with a black interior. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle before any additional charges or taxes.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 1600 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment PKR 6,169,000

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol
2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment PKR 6,769,000

Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol
2 Airbags, Navigation, Cruise Control, DRLs PKR 7,119,000

Get Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 On Road Price

