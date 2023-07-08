Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan for July 2023

Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan for July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan for July 2023

Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The 2023 model of the Toyota Corolla, the 11th generation in Pakistan, showcases a redesigned and futuristic exterior along with an expanded interior space. Production of this generation began in 2013 and has undergone two facelifts, one in 2017 and another in 2023. The latest iteration of the 11th generation Toyota Corolla is available in six distinct variants.

Toyota Corolla 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Corolla 2023 in Pakistan is available at a price range starting from PKR 6,169,000 for the base variant Altis X Manual 1.6, up to PKR 7,799,000 for the top-of-the-line variant Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 with a black interior. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle before any additional charges or taxes.

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6

1600 cc, Manual, Petrol

Delivery Time: 1 Months

Advertisement

2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment

PKR 6,169,000
Get Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 On Road Price

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i

1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Advertisement

Delivery Time: 1 Months

Advertisement

Advertisement

2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment

PKR 6,769,000
Get Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i On Road Price

Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8

1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Advertisement
Advertisement

Delivery Time: 1 Months

Advertisement

2 Airbags, Navigation, Cruise Control, DRLs

PKR 7,119,000
Get Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 On Road Price

Also Read

Hyundai Tucson Base Variant Launched in Pakistan
Hyundai Tucson Base Variant Launched in Pakistan

Hyundai Tucson base variant has been launched in Pakistan. The entry-level crossover...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story