Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan July 2023

Leather upholstery, glove box lamp, and rear USB charging point are some of the notable interior features.

The rear seats can be split to increase cargo space, and the cabin is spacious, practical, and luxurious.

The push-button start/stop option adds a modern touch to the driving experience.

Advertisement

The 2023 model of the Toyota Corolla, the 11th generation in Pakistan, showcases a redesigned and futuristic exterior along with an expanded interior space. Production of this generation began in 2013 and has undergone two facelifts, one in 2017 and another in 2023. The latest iteration of the 11th generation Toyota Corolla is available in six distinct variants.

Toyota Corolla 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Corolla 2023 in Pakistan is available at a price range starting from PKR 6,169,000 for the base variant Altis X Manual 1.6, up to PKR 7,799,000 for the top-of-the-line variant Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 with a black interior. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle before any additional charges or taxes.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 1600 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment PKR 6,169,000

Get Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 On Road Price Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Navigation, Steering Switches, Rear Camera, ABS, 9.0″ Infotainment PKR 6,769,000

Get Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i On Road Price Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Navigation, Cruise Control, DRLs PKR 7,119,000

Get Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 On Road Price Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition Advertisement 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Push Start, Climate Control, DRLs

Advertisement PKR 7,429,000Get Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition On Road Price Advertisement Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control Advertisement PKR 7,759,000

Get Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior On Road Price Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 7,799,000

Get Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior On Road Price

Toyota Corolla Exterior

The 11th generation Toyota Corolla showcases a fresh and premium exterior design with a modern flair. At the front, it features sleek and narrow side swept headlights, a large chrome-accented grille, and a trapezium-shaped air intake.

The rear end is characterized by sharp and sleek side swept tail lights, a prominent rear bumper, and a chrome trim that extends along the trunk. The Altis 1.8L CVTi variant stands out with an X Package Emblem at the rear.

While all variants of the Toyota Corolla 11th Generation have similar styling, the unique design language sets it apart from other vehicles in its class. Additionally, the Special Edition variant includes a sunroof, while the X Package variant offers a sunroof, moonroof, and fog lights.

Toyota Corolla Interior

Advertisement

The interior of the 11th generation Toyota Corolla features a combination of black and beige plastic trim pieces, with the option to choose an all-black interior in the Corolla Altis Grande variant. The Altis 1.8L CVTi variant has ivory fabric upholstery for the front and rear seats, while the Altis Grande variant offers leather upholstery. The base variant includes standard features such as air conditioning, an infotainment system, power steering, an Eco meter, and a tachometer. Higher variants are equipped with additional safety and navigation features, including satellite navigation, multifunction steering wheel switches, cruise control, front and rear cameras, paddle shifters, hill start assist, and traction control. Other notable features include leather upholstery, a glove box lamp, and a rear USB charging point. The rear seats can be split to increase cargo space, and the cabin of the Toyota Corolla 11th Generation offers a spacious, practical, and luxurious environment. Safety enhancements include the addition of two front airbags and a seatbelt warning system. The inclusion of an auto-dimming rearview mirror improves visibility during nighttime driving, while the push-button start/stop option adds a modern touch. Advertisement The infotainment controls are user-friendly, and Android Auto is provided as a standard feature for an enjoyable driving experience. The X Package variant also includes vehicle stability control and driving modes.