Toyota Fortuner 2024 photo leaked before launch

Ahead of its launch, photos of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner have been leaked, generating excitement in the market.
Various reports indicate that the upcoming 2024 Toyota Fortuner will boast a mild-hybrid diesel engine and a bold design inspired by the Tacoma pickup truck.
The leaked image reveals changes to the front end, including a larger grille, redesigned headlights, and a new bumper. However, no visible alterations were seen at the rear, but it’s possible that the Fortuner might receive updated taillights for a cosmetic refresh.
According to reports, the interior of the Fortuner will also receive a makeover, featuring various advanced features. Toyota is considering the addition of a sunroof to attract luxury car buyers to the SUV.
The upcoming 2024 Fortuner is expected to come equipped with a mild-hybrid system, enhancing its fuel efficiency and reducing its carbon footprint, making it more eco-friendly.
The 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of the Fortuner is expected to be paired with a mild-hybrid system, possibly incorporating a 48-volt battery and a small electric motor to optimize engine performance and fuel efficiency.
Due to the Fortuner’s popularity in Pakistan, it is expected to be launched shortly after its global debut. The all-new Fortuner Hybrid is anticipated to maintain its position as Pakistan’s best-selling midsize SUV, thanks to its updated design, enhanced features, and mild-hybrid technology. However, an official update from Toyota IMC is still awaited regarding its release in the country.
