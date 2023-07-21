Toyota Fortuner 2024 photo leaked before launch

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner has been leaked ahead of its launch.

The new Fortuner will have a bold design inspired by the Tacoma pickup truck.

The interior will receive a makeover and may include a sunroof.

Advertisement

Ahead of its launch, photos of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner have been leaked, generating excitement in the market.

Various reports indicate that the upcoming 2024 Toyota Fortuner will boast a mild-hybrid diesel engine and a bold design inspired by the Tacoma pickup truck.

The leaked image reveals changes to the front end, including a larger grille, redesigned headlights, and a new bumper. However, no visible alterations were seen at the rear, but it’s possible that the Fortuner might receive updated taillights for a cosmetic refresh.

According to reports, the interior of the Fortuner will also receive a makeover, featuring various advanced features. Toyota is considering the addition of a sunroof to attract luxury car buyers to the SUV.

The upcoming 2024 Fortuner is expected to come equipped with a mild-hybrid system, enhancing its fuel efficiency and reducing its carbon footprint, making it more eco-friendly.

Also Read FBR eases regulations for local sales of embassy-imported cars The FBR has implemented a new policy for the local sale of...

Advertisement

The 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of the Fortuner is expected to be paired with a mild-hybrid system, possibly incorporating a 48-volt battery and a small electric motor to optimize engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Due to the Fortuner’s popularity in Pakistan, it is expected to be launched shortly after its global debut. The all-new Fortuner Hybrid is anticipated to maintain its position as Pakistan’s best-selling midsize SUV, thanks to its updated design, enhanced features, and mild-hybrid technology. However, an official update from Toyota IMC is still awaited regarding its release in the country.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.