Toyota Fortuner: 2024 Toyota Fortuner has surfaced online before its official launch

2024 Toyota Fortuner leaked images create excitement before launch.

Striking design inspired by Tacoma pickup truck.

Front end changes: larger grille, redesigned headlights, and new bumper.

Rumors and reports suggest that images of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner have been leaked prior to its official launch, generating significant excitement in the market. The upcoming Fortuner is said to feature a mild-hybrid diesel engine and a striking design influenced by the Tacoma pickup truck.

The leaked image of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner reveals notable changes to the front end, featuring a larger grille, redesigned headlights, and a new bumper. However, no alterations to the rear are evident, although there might be updates to the taillights for cosmetic purposes.

Inside the SUV, the 2024 Fortuner is expected to have a completely new interior equipped with advanced features. Toyota might also include a sunroof to attract luxury car buyers.

In terms of performance, the 2024 Fortuner is likely to adopt a mild-hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This eco-friendly powerplant is expected to be paired with the existing 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. The new powertrain may incorporate a 48V battery and a small electric motor to optimize engine performance and efficiency.

Due to its high demand in Pakistan, the Fortuner is anticipated to be launched shortly after its global debut. With its revamped design, enhanced features, and the introduction of mild-hybrid technology, the all-new Fortuner Hybrid is expected to maintain its position as Pakistan’s top-selling midsize SUV. Despite this, Toyota IMC has not yet provided an official update on the matter.

