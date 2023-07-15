Toyota Fortuner Price in Pakistan July 2023

- The Fortuner is a popular SUV with a robust and muscular design.
The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV that stands out with its robust and muscular design. With its commanding presence on the road, the Fortuner exudes a sense of strength and durability. The front grille is bold and imposing, complemented by chrome accents that add a touch of sophistication.
The sleek LED headlights provide excellent visibility and further enhance the vehicle’s modern and stylish appearance.
One of the key highlights of the Fortuner is its spacious interior, which can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers. The seats are designed with both comfort and support in mind, ensuring a pleasant driving experience for everyone. The premium upholstery adds a touch of luxury to the cabin, creating a refined atmosphere.
Toyota Fortuner 2023 Price in Pakistan
The price of the 2023 Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan ranges from 15.8 million to 21.1 million Pakistani rupees, depending on the variant. The base variant, the 2.7 G, costs 15.8 million rupees, while the top-of-the-line GR-S variant costs 21.1 million rupees. These prices are ex-factory, meaning they do not include taxes or other fees.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
2694 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
3 Airbags, Cool Box, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes
PKR 15,809,000
Get Fortuner 2.7 G On Road Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
2694 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
3 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 18,099,000
Get Fortuner 2.7 V On Road Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel
Delivery Time: 1 Month
3 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 19,079,000
Get Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 On Road Price
Toyota Fortuner Legender
2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel
Delivery Time: 1 Month
3 Airbags, Power Boot, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 20,129,000
Get Fortuner Legender On Road Price
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel
Delivery Time: 1 Month
3 Airbags, Power Boot, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 21,089,000
Get Fortuner GR-S On Road Price
Toyota Fortuner 2023 Exterior
The second generation Toyota Fortuner facelift has a bold and aggressive design. The front bumper is large and angular, and the grille is enlarged. The headlights are distinctive and are coupled with sharply designed daytime running lights. The turn signal/position lamp is separate from the headlamp and is accompanied by fog lamps.
The side mirrors are color-coded, auto-folding, electrically operated, and have side indicators. The rear of the car has a spoiler and a high mount stop lamp. The Sigma 4 and 2.7 V variants have LED rear lamps, while the G trim has standard rear lamps.
Toyota Fortuner 2023 Interior
The Toyota Fortuner 2nd Generation Facelift has a luxurious and comfortable interior. The Sigma 4 and V trims have a chamois and black interior, while the G trim has a full black interior.
The 4.2-inch TFT display provides the driver with information such as the digital speed, driving mode, tailgate status, wheel alignment, and external temperature.
The new Fortuner comes with push-button start/stop technology, smart entry with a smart key, and illuminated entry.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel has tilt and telescopic adjustment, and the hydraulic power steering comes with fingertips controls for audio, calls, VR, and MID premium. The center fascia houses an 8.95-inch capacitive display that supports ApplePlay and Android Auto.
The infotainment system provides access to Bluetooth, screen mirroring, voice recognition, USB, mic, and Wifi. There are 6 speakers for a good audio experience.
