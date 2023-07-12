Advertisement
Toyota Grande Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • Toyota Grande is a popular sedan car in Pakistan.
  • It is priced between PKR 6,169,000 and PKR 7,799,000.
  • Grande is a powerful car with a 1.8-liter engine and CVT transmission.
The Toyota Grande is a popular sedan car in Pakistan. It is priced between PKR 6,169,000 and PKR 7,799,000. The Grande is a powerful car with a 1.8-liter engine and CVT transmission. It is comparable to the Honda Civic in terms of specifications, but the Grande is more affordable. If you are looking for a reliable and stylish sedan car, the Toyota Grande is a good option.

Toyota Grande Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice
Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6PKR 6,169,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-iPKR 6,769,000
Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8PKR 7,119,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special EditionPKR 7,429,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige InteriorPKR 7,759,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black InteriorPKR 7,799,000

 

Toyota Corolla Grande Exterior:

The exterior of the 2023 Toyota Grande is stylish and sophisticated. The front fascia has a facelifted bonnet, a chrome grille with the Grande logo, and auxiliary air grilles. The headlights and fog lamps are geometrically trimmed, and the car has 15-inch alloy rims with five dual spokes. The automatic side mirrors have turn indicators, and the rear of the car has projector tail lamps with a distinctive design language.

Toyota Grande Interior 2023

The interior of the 2023 Toyota Grande is spacious and comfortable, with seating for five people. The seats are upholstered in leather and are both comfortable and reliable. The steering is power-assisted and has a 5.4-meter turning radius. The infotainment system provides an entertaining environment during travel, and the moon roof adds an amazing factor during the traveling.

