Toyota Land Cruiser Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Indus Motor Company (IMC) in Pakistan has recently implemented the highest price hike on the Toyota Land Cruiser, which serves as the company’s flagship offering. This increase in price is a direct result of the higher taxes imposed on imported vehicles, particularly Completely Built Units (CBUs). As a consequence, bringing Land Cruisers into the country has become a more expensive affair.

This significant price surge is expected to have notable implications for the demand of the Toyota Land Cruiser. With the increased cost, many potential buyers may find it unaffordable, thereby reducing the overall demand for the vehicle. However, despite the price increment, there will likely still be a segment of consumers willing to pay the higher price, possibly maintaining some level of demand in the market.

Additionally, the price hike is also expected to impact the used car market in Pakistan. As a result of the increased cost of new Land Cruisers, the existing ones in the country are likely to become more sought after and valuable. The scarcity of these vehicles could lead to a rise in the prices of used Land Cruisers in the market.

Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan

The price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 28,920,000, bringing the new price to Rs. 156,829,000.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Exterior

The 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 boasts a striking and robust exterior design, setting it apart from its predecessor. At the front, the car showcases a fresh chrome grille, complemented by dynamic auto LED headlamps and fog lamps, exuding a more aggressive appearance. Moving to the side, the Land Cruiser features auto-retractable Electromatic rearview mirrors, which are not only heated but also equipped with mounted cameras and integrated turn signals, enhancing both functionality and style.

The rear of the vehicle presents a new upright design, featuring eye-catching LED combination lamps and a rear camera for added convenience and safety. On top of the car, you’ll find roof racks, perfect for carrying extra cargo during your adventures. Additionally, the Land Cruiser comes equipped with an automatic sunroof and moonroof, allowing passengers to enjoy a spacious and airy cabin atmosphere. With its updated design elements, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 embraces a more commanding and rugged persona.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Interior

The interior design of the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has undergone notable enhancements, resulting in a more opulent and comfortable experience compared to its predecessor. The classic leather trim adorned with elegant wooden accents remains, elevating the sense of luxury within the vehicle. Notably, the driver’s seat now boasts enhanced convenience with automatic three-way adjustability, memory function, and power lumbar support.

The second-row rear seats in the Land Cruiser 300 offer a flexible 40/20/40 split configuration, while the third-row rear seats are designed with a 50/50 split, catering to various passenger and cargo needs.

The 2023 Land Cruiser is equipped with a 3-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel, featuring practical steering switches for controlling media, lane assist, cruise control, traction control, and lane departure warning. Just behind the steering wheel, a 7-inch TFT multi-information display and speedometer provide essential vehicle data at a glance.

Within the front fascia, the Land Cruiser boasts a push start/stop button, accompanied by a large 12.3-inch touch-sensitive infotainment system that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Below this system, convenient climate control keys and the driving mode switch are easily accessible. Drivers can choose from five integrated driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Sport +, with the added flexibility of creating a custom driving mode.

Additionally, the Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with a triptonic gear lever, complete with electronic parking mode and auto hold, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience. The center armrest offers ample space for comfort, while the center console is fitted with two cupholders and other standard storage features for practicality.

Enhancing the overall allure of the interior, the Land Cruiser 300 features an illuminated entry system, adding a touch of elegance to the cabin. Even the rear seats are not overlooked, offering smart entry options and climate control features for passenger convenience. In summary, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s interior exudes luxury, comfort, and advanced technology to elevate the driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

