Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Land Cruiser, the flagship offering of Indus Motor Company (IMC) in Pakistan, has seen the highest price hike among other imported vehicles or Completely Built Units (CBUs). The price of the Land Cruiser has increased by a massive Rs. 28,920,000.

The price hike is due to the increase in taxes on imported vehicles, which has made it more expensive to bring Land Cruisers into the country. The price hike is likely to have a significant impact on demand for the Land Cruiser, as it is now out of reach for many people who were considering buying one. However, there are still some people who are willing to pay the higher price, so it is possible that demand will remain strong.

The price hike is also likely to have an impact on the used car market. Land Cruisers that are already in the country are likely to become more valuable, as they will now be more scarce. This could lead to an increase in the price of used Land Cruisers.

The price of the Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 28,920,000, bringing the new price to Rs. 156,829,000. This is a significant increase, and it means that the Land Cruiser is now out of reach for many people who were considering buying one.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Exterior

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 2023 has a more aggressive and rugged exterior design than the previous model. The front of the car has a new chrome grille, dynamic auto LED headlamps, and fog lamps. The side of the car has auto-retractable, Electromatic, heated rearview mirrors with mounted cameras and integrated turn signals. The rear of the car has a new upright design with LED combination lamps and a rear camera. The top of the car has roof racks and an automatic sunroof and moonroof.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Interior

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 2023 has a revised interior design that is more luxurious and comfortable than the previous model. The leather trim with wooden accents is still present, and the driver’s seat is now automatically adjustable in three ways with memory function and power lumbar support. The second-row rear seats come with a 40/20/40 split, and the third-row rear seats come with a 50/50 split.

The 3-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel in the Land Cruiser 300 2023 comes with steering switches for media controls and lane assist, cruise control, traction control, and lane departure warning. Behind the steering lies a 7-inch TFT multi-information display as well as the speedometer.

The front fascia of the Land Cruiser 300 2023 houses a push start/stop button and a 12.3-inch touch-sensitive infotainment system that supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Below this system lie climate control keys as well as the driving mode switch. The Land Cruiser 300 comes with five integrated driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Sport +. It also allows the driver to create a custom driving mode.

The Land Cruiser 300 2023 also comes with a triptonic gear lever which is accompanied by electronic parking mode and auto hold. The center armrest is broad and the center console comes with two cupholders as well as other standard storage features.

The illuminated entry system adds to the beauty of the whole interior of the car. The rear seats also support smart entry and have climate control options.

