3rd Generation Toyota Passo introduced in 2016 as a subcompact hatchback with front engine front/four-wheel drive capabilities.

Two variant categories: X and Moda, offering stylish and refined looks.

Competitive pricing compared to other models in its class in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The 2016 introduction of the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo brought forth a subcompact hatchback with front engine front/four wheel drive capabilities.

It is also referred to as the Daihatsu Siron, Daihatsu Boon, and Perodua MyVi in different parts of the world. The Toyota Passo 2021 comes in two variant categories, X and Moda, which offer a more stylish and refined look.

Toyota has made improvements to the car’s lightweight, high rigid body and enhanced its suspension to ensure a stable, secure, and comfortable driving experience in urban areas. The price of the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo is competitively priced compared to other models in its class.

Toyota Passo Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of a used Toyota Passo ranges from PKR 2,150,000 to PKR 2,875,000. The specific price depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Price* Toyota Passo Moda 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,200,000 Toyota Passo Moda G 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 2,150,000 Toyota Passo Moda S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,250,000 Toyota Passo X 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks Advertisement PKR 2,230,000 Advertisement Toyota Passo X G Package 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 2,500,000 Toyota Passo X L Package Advertisement 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror PKR 2,500,000 Toyota Passo X L Package S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,875,000 Toyota Passo X S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror PKR 2,800,000

Exterior

The 3rd Generation Toyota Passo has an exterior design that incorporates the recognizable Toyota aesthetic. It is available in two styles: X and Moda. The X grade showcases a straightforward and dependable design, with a lower bumper featuring a trapezoid shape that complements the larger front grille, giving the front of the car a more stable appearance. The rear end is equipped with stacked vertical taillights and a standard hatchback.

Interior

On the other hand, the Moda grade of the Toyota Passo presents a more elegant and refined look. It features angular trapezium-shaped upswept headlights, a small rectangular grille, and circular Bi Beam LED headlamps that can be adjusted between high and low beams. Overall, the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo boasts a unique and distinctive exterior design that sets it apart from its competitors.

Regarding the interior, the information provided in the query is repeated verbatim. If you would like me to paraphrase it, please let me know.