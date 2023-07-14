Toyota Passo Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Passo is a subcompact hatchback available in X and Moda variants.

Competitive pricing compared to other models in its class.

The price of used Toyota Passo in Pakistan ranges from PKR 2,150,000 to PKR 2,875,000.

Advertisement

The Toyota Passo is a subcompact hatchback that was introduced in its 3rd generation in 2016. It is available in two variants, X and Moda, and is known by different names in other regions. The Passo offers front or four-wheel drive options and features a lightweight yet sturdy body and improved suspension for a secure and comfortable urban driving experience. Its price is competitive compared to other models in its class.

Toyota Passo Price in Pakistan

The price range for used Toyota Passo vehicles in Pakistan is between PKR 2,150,000 and PKR 2,875,000. The specific price within this range depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Price* Toyota Passo Moda 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,200,000 Toyota Passo Moda G 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Steering Advertisement PKR 2,150,000 Advertisement Toyota Passo Moda S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,250,000 Toyota Passo X Advertisement 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,230,000 Toyota Passo X G Package 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 2,500,000 Toyota Passo X L Package 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror PKR 2,500,000 Toyota Passo X L Package S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Door Locks PKR 2,875,000 Toyota Passo X S 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Navigation, Traction Control, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror Advertisement PKR 2,800,000

Advertisement

Toyota Passo Exterior

The 3rd Generation Toyota Passo has a recognizable Toyota design, and it is available in two styles: X and Moda. The X grade has a simple and secure design with a low center of gravity, an enlarged front grille, and a trapezoid-shaped lower bumper, giving it a stable appearance. The rear end has stacked vertical taillights and a standard hatchback. On the other hand, the Moda grade has a more refined look with upswept headlights, a small rectangular grille, and circular Bi Beam LED headlamps that can be used for both high and low beams. Overall, the exterior design of the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo is unique and distinctive, setting it apart from its competitors.

Toyota Passo interior

The interior of the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo follows the same Toyota design language as the exterior. It is available in X and Moda styles, similar to the exterior. The X grade features a simple and secure design, while the Moda grade offers a more elegant and sophisticated appearance. Both grades provide a comfortable and functional interior space, with well-designed features and controls. The interior of the 3rd Generation Toyota Passo complements its distinctive exterior design, creating a cohesive and appealing overall package.