Toyota Passo X Price in Pakistan Unveiled: Explore 16 Gorgeous Shades

Discover the Latest Price of KIA Picanto in Pakistan for July 2023
The Kia Picanto 2023 is a city car manufactured by KIA, introduced...
Toyota Passo is a kei car manufactured and sold by Toyota Motor Corporation. The first generation was released in 1990, and the seventh generation is currently on sale. Passo is a popular car among many users because it has a spacious interior space in a compact body and excellent fuel efficiency. It also has a comprehensive range of safety features, so you can drive with peace of mind.
The exterior of Passo has a simple and sophisticated design. The front face features Toyota’s “Keen Look” identity, which gives it a powerful impression. The body side also has sharp lines that create a sporty atmosphere.
The interior of Passo is made with high-quality materials and design, and it is comfortable to be in. The instrument panel has a large touchscreen display that can be used to operate the navigation system and audio system. The seats are also comfortable and designed to be fatigue-free even on long drives.
In Pakistan, the cost of a used Toyota Passo varies between PKR 2,150,000 and PKR 2,875,000. The price range depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Passo X
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 1,450,000
Toyota Passo X 1.3
1297cc, Automatic, Petrol
–
Toyota Passo X F Package
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 1,825,000
Toyota Passo X G Package
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 1,950,000
Toyota Passo X Irodori
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 1,675,000
Toyota Passo X Kutsurogi
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 2,515,000
Toyota Passo X L Package
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 2,090,000
Toyota Passo X L Package S
996cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,165,000
The Toyota Passo X offers a diverse range of 16 color options, including Black Mica Metallic, Bright Silver Metallic, Dark Emerald Mica, Super White, Jade Pearl Metallic, Light Beige Metallic, Snow White, White Pearl Mica, Green, #0A0A0A, Blue Mica Metallic, Glass Metallic, Sea Green, Maroon, and White.
