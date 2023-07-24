Toyota Passo X Price in Pakistan Unveiled: Explore 16 Gorgeous Shades

Toyota Passo: Spacious, fuel-efficient kei car with safety features and sleek design.

Pakistan Price Range: PKR 1,450,000 to PKR 3,165,000 for various Passo X variants.

16 Color Options: Stylish choices to match every taste.

Toyota Passo is a kei car manufactured and sold by Toyota Motor Corporation. The first generation was released in 1990, and the seventh generation is currently on sale. Passo is a popular car among many users because it has a spacious interior space in a compact body and excellent fuel efficiency. It also has a comprehensive range of safety features, so you can drive with peace of mind.

The exterior of Passo has a simple and sophisticated design. The front face features Toyota’s “Keen Look” identity, which gives it a powerful impression. The body side also has sharp lines that create a sporty atmosphere.

The interior of Passo is made with high-quality materials and design, and it is comfortable to be in. The instrument panel has a large touchscreen display that can be used to operate the navigation system and audio system. The seats are also comfortable and designed to be fatigue-free even on long drives.

Toyota Passo X Price in Pakistan:

In Pakistan, the cost of a used Toyota Passo varies between PKR 2,150,000 and PKR 2,875,000. The price range depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Passo X Advertisement 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 1,450,000 Toyota Passo X 1.3 1297cc, Automatic, Petrol – Toyota Passo X F Package 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 1,825,000 Toyota Passo X G Package Advertisement 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 1,950,000 Toyota Passo X Irodori 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 1,675,000 Toyota Passo X Kutsurogi 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,515,000 Toyota Passo X L Package Advertisement 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,090,000 Toyota Passo X L Package S 996cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,165,000

Explore 16 Gorgeous Shades

The Toyota Passo X offers a diverse range of 16 color options, including Black Mica Metallic, Bright Silver Metallic, Dark Emerald Mica, Super White, Jade Pearl Metallic, Light Beige Metallic, Snow White, White Pearl Mica, Green, #0A0A0A, Blue Mica Metallic, Glass Metallic, Sea Green, Maroon, and White.

