Toyota Prius Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Toyota Prius was introduced in 1997 as a hybrid car with a unique and unconventional exterior design. It features a fastback style, somewhat resembling a hatchback. Apart from its fuel efficiency, the Prius stands out for its significantly lower carbon emissions compared to conventional vehicles. Initially, the Prius was exclusively available in Japan. However, in 2000, Toyota expanded its availability globally, becoming the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle to be sold worldwide.

Toyota Prius Exterior

The 2023 Toyota Prius boasts a modern and alluring design. Its front fascia features a pointed design complemented by sleek LED headlamps and daytime running lights, providing a stylish and distinctive appearance. Additionally, fog lamps have been incorporated into the front design to enhance visibility during foggy nights.

Moving to the rear of the vehicle, the Prius 2023 showcases sleek taillights and rear fog lamps, contributing to the overall aesthetic appeal. On the sides, the car is equipped with auto-retractable mirrors, adding a practical touch to its design. With these sleek and functional elements, the Toyota Prius 2023 aims to captivate drivers and onlookers alike.

Toyota Prius Interior

Inside the Toyota Prius 2023, passengers can enjoy a comfortable and roomy interior. The seating area provides a welcoming atmosphere, with cozy seats ensuring a pleasant ride. The driver’s seat offers a 4-way adjustable option with powered lumbar support, while the front passenger seat can be manually adjusted in four ways as well.

The steering wheel, designed with a 3-spoke layout, is wrapped in urethane for a comfortable grip and features steering switches for added convenience. The Prius 2023 is equipped with a smart entry system and a push start/stop button, making it easy and hassle-free to operate.

At the center of the dashboard, there is a 7-inch touchscreen that includes USB and Bluetooth connectivity, offering modern technology for entertainment and communication needs. The vehicle also comes with dual-zone auto air conditioning featuring humidity sensors, ensuring a pleasant climate for all occupants. Other standard features include cruise control, power windows, and power door locks, adding to the overall convenience and practicality of the Toyota Prius 2023.

Toyota Prius Price in Pakistan

Toyota Prius S price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,649,000/-

Toyota Prius Engine

The 2023 Toyota Prius is equipped with a 6-cylinder 1798cc engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of 72 kW at 5200 rpm and a maximum torque of 142 Nm at 3600 rpm.

In addition to the conventional engine, the Prius 2023 is a hybrid vehicle, incorporating an electric motor and battery system. The electric motor can generate a maximum output of 53 kW with a peak torque of 163 Nm.

To efficiently transfer power to the wheels, the Prius 2023 is fitted with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system. This CVT transmission helps optimize performance and fuel efficiency, providing a smooth driving experience for the driver and passengers. With its hybrid technology and CVT transmission, the Toyota Prius 2023 aims to deliver an eco-friendly and enjoyable driving performance.