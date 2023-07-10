Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023

4X4 capabilities and robust body-on-frame construction.

Ex-factory price of Rs16,149,000 as of July 10, 2023.

Interior combines leather and suede with GR-S emblems and red accents.

Advertisement

Here are the latest prices for the Toyota Revo GR-S in Pakistan. This vehicle is an upgraded version of the Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck and has been enhanced for better performance and a more stylish appearance.

The Toyota Revo GR-S was developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, which is known for its focus on creating high-performance vehicles. They have expertise in enhancing Toyota models and are actively involved in motorsports.

With its advanced 4X4 capabilities and strong body-on-frame construction, the Toyota Revo GR-S provides an impressive blend of power and agility.

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan

As of July 10, 2023, the Toyota Revo GR-S has an ex-factory price of Rs16,149,000.

Exterior

Advertisement

The Toyota Revo is equipped with a new front grille featuring a honeycomb structure, which not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides durability to withstand impacts, ensuring peace of mind during adventurous journeys.

The exterior of the Revo showcases various updates, including a redesigned front lamp cover, outside rear view mirror, over fender molding, sports bar, tailgate handle, GR badge, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and smart LED headlamps.

One of the prominent features of the Revo is its 18-inch alloy rims, which not only add to the vehicle’s aesthetics but also enhance the off-roading experience, providing optimal performance on challenging terrains.

Interior

The interior of the Revo GR-S showcases a combination of high-quality leather and suede materials, adorned with GR-S emblems and stylish red accents, creating a unique blend of sportiness and luxury.

The GR engraved steering wheel of the Revo features convenient paddle shifters, allowing the driver to effortlessly shift gears with the press of a button.

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find a premium optitron meter with the GR-S logo, a 4.2-inch color TFT MID display, push start with smart entry, dual-zone AC control, cruise control, power outlets, illuminated driver controls, a GR gear selector, and an 8-inch audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

For optimal off-road performance and comfort, the Revo is equipped with advanced monotube shock absorbers. This system ensures improved response and durability, even in the harshest driving conditions and on various terrains, offering confidence and a comfortable ride.

To enhance handling and maneuverability, the Revo is fitted with red GR-S brake calipers. These calipers provide reliable braking performance, allowing for quick and responsive braking, ultimately improving the overall driving experience of the vehicle.