Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023

Here are the latest prices for the Toyota Revo GR-S in Pakistan. This vehicle is an upgraded version of the Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck and has been enhanced for better performance and a more stylish appearance.

The Toyota Revo GR-S was developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, which is known for its focus on creating high-performance vehicles. They have expertise in enhancing Toyota models and are actively involved in motorsports.

With its advanced 4X4 capabilities and strong body-on-frame construction, the Toyota Revo GR-S provides an impressive blend of power and agility.

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan

As of July 10, 2023, the Toyota Revo GR-S has an ex-factory price of Rs16,149,000.

Exterior:

The Toyota Revo boasts a refreshed front grille with a durable honeycomb structure, adding both style and protection for adventurous journeys. It features updated elements such as redesigned front lamp cover, outside rear view mirror, over fender molding, sports bar, tailgate handle, GR badge, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and smart LED headlamps. Additionally, the 18-inch alloy rims not only enhance the vehicle’s appearance but also optimize performance on challenging terrains.

Interior:

Inside the Revo GR-S, the combination of high-quality leather and suede materials, adorned with GR-S emblems and stylish red accents, creates a distinctive blend of sportiness and luxury. The GR engraved steering wheel features convenient paddle shifters, enabling seamless gear shifting at the touch of a button.