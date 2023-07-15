Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The 2023 price range for the Toyota Revo in Pakistan is between PKR 12,409,000 and PKR 15,179,000.
  • There are four variants of the Toyota Hilux Revo: G MT, G AT, V AT, and V ROCCO.
  • The Toyota Hilux Revo is available at an affordable price range, providing customers with great value for their money.
In Pakistan, the Toyota Revo is gaining popularity in the automobile market, following the success of the Toyota Vigo Hilux. The company is introducing new variations of the Vigo under the name Toyota Hilux Revo. This redesigned all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a combination of power, performance, and appealing aesthetics.

The Toyota Hilux Revo is available at an affordable price range, providing customers with great value for their money. Detailed information about the price, specifications, interior, and exterior features of the newly launched Toyota Hilux Revo in Pakistan can be found below, along with accompanying pictures.

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan

The updated price range for the Toyota Revo in Pakistan in 2023 is between PKR 12,409,000 and PKR 15,179,000. The Toyota company has introduced four variants of the Revo, and it is advisable to check the specific Toyota Revo price from this page before making a booking.

VariantsPrice
Hilux REVO G MTPKR 12,409,000
Hilux REVO G ATPKR 13,019,000
Hilux REVO V ATPKR 14,389,000
Hilux REVO V ROCCOPKR 15,179,000

Difference Between Toyota Revo All Variants

PricePKR 12,409,000PKR 13,019,000PKR 14,389,000PKR 15,179,000
TransmissionManualAutomaticAutomaticAutomatic
Fuel TypeDieselDieselDieselDiesel
Air ConditionerYesYesYesYes
Air BagsDual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: DriverDual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: DriverDual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver3
Front CameraNoNoNoNo
Back CameraYesYesYesYes
Power WindowYesYesYesYes
Power MirrorsNoNoNoYes
Power SteeringNo InfoNo InfoNo InfoNo Info
ABSYesYesYesYes
LCDNo InfoNo InfoNo InfoNo Info
Keyless EntryYesYesYesYes
ImmobilizerYesYesYesYes
Power Door LocksYesYesYesYes
