Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023

There are four variants of the Toyota Hilux Revo: G MT, G AT, V AT, and V ROCCO.

In Pakistan, the Toyota Revo is gaining popularity in the automobile market, following the success of the Toyota Vigo Hilux. The company is introducing new variations of the Vigo under the name Toyota Hilux Revo. This redesigned all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a combination of power, performance, and appealing aesthetics.

The Toyota Hilux Revo is available at an affordable price range, providing customers with great value for their money. Detailed information about the price, specifications, interior, and exterior features of the newly launched Toyota Hilux Revo in Pakistan can be found below, along with accompanying pictures.

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan

The updated price range for the Toyota Revo in Pakistan in 2023 is between PKR 12,409,000 and PKR 15,179,000. The Toyota company has introduced four variants of the Revo, and it is advisable to check the specific Toyota Revo price from this page before making a booking.

Variants Price Hilux REVO G MT PKR 12,409,000 Hilux REVO G AT PKR 13,019,000 Hilux REVO V AT PKR 14,389,000 Hilux REVO V ROCCO PKR 15,179,000

Difference Between Toyota Revo All Variants

Price PKR 12,409,000 PKR 13,019,000 PKR 14,389,000 PKR 15,179,000 Transmission Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Fuel Type Diesel Diesel Diesel Diesel Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes Yes Air Bags Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver 3 Front Camera No No No No Back Camera Yes Yes Yes Yes Power Window Yes Yes Yes Yes Power Mirrors No No No Yes Power Steering No Info No Info No Info No Info ABS Yes Yes Yes Yes LCD No Info No Info No Info No Info Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer Yes Yes Yes Yes Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Yes