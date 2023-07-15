Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023

- The 2023 price range for the Toyota Revo in Pakistan is between PKR 12,409,000 and PKR 15,179,000.
In Pakistan, the Toyota Revo is gaining popularity in the automobile market, following the success of the Toyota Vigo Hilux. The company is introducing new variations of the Vigo under the name Toyota Hilux Revo. This redesigned all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a combination of power, performance, and appealing aesthetics.
The Toyota Hilux Revo is available at an affordable price range, providing customers with great value for their money. Detailed information about the price, specifications, interior, and exterior features of the newly launched Toyota Hilux Revo in Pakistan can be found below, along with accompanying pictures.
Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan
The updated price range for the Toyota Revo in Pakistan in 2023 is between PKR 12,409,000 and PKR 15,179,000. The Toyota company has introduced four variants of the Revo, and it is advisable to check the specific Toyota Revo price from this page before making a booking.
|Variants
|Price
|Hilux REVO G MT
|PKR 12,409,000
|Hilux REVO G AT
|PKR 13,019,000
|Hilux REVO V AT
|PKR 14,389,000
|Hilux REVO V ROCCO
|PKR 15,179,000
Difference Between Toyota Revo All Variants
|Price
|PKR 12,409,000
|PKR 13,019,000
|PKR 14,389,000
|PKR 15,179,000
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Air Conditioner
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Bags
|Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver
|Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver
|Dual Driver + Passenger, Knee Airbag: Driver
|3
|Front Camera
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Back Camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power Window
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power Mirrors
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Power Steering
|No Info
|No Info
|No Info
|No Info
|ABS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD
|No Info
|No Info
|No Info
|No Info
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobilizer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power Door Locks
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
