Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • Toyota Vitz remains a popular hatchback choice in Pakistan’s market.
  • Known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability.
  • Offers modern interior, safety features, and a smooth driving experience.
Advertisement

Toyota Vitz has maintained its position in the Pakistani market as a hatchback that caters to a significant customer base. Manufactured by Indus Motor Company Limited, the car is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making it a preferred option, particularly in urban areas.

Over the years, Indus Motor Company has introduced various generations of the Vitz, including a hybrid variant, which has gained significant market share due to its impressive fuel economy. Millions of units have been sold, solidifying its popularity.

The Vitz boasts a unique and distinctive exterior design, while its modern interior offers safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system, making it an excellent choice for buyers. The top-of-the-line model also includes power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.

Additional features of the Vitz comprise power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback offers a smooth ride, thanks to its soft suspensions, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice
Toyota Vitz F 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 2,300,000
Toyota Vitz F 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,830,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0

996 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,137,120
Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III

1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5

1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5

1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 3,300,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specifications:

Also Read

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan july 2023
Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Toyota Aqua 2023 is a stylish and attractive hybrid car. It...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story