Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Aqua Price in Pakistan july 2023
Toyota Vitz has maintained its position in the Pakistani market as a hatchback that caters to a significant customer base. Manufactured by Indus Motor Company Limited, the car is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making it a preferred option, particularly in urban areas.
Over the years, Indus Motor Company has introduced various generations of the Vitz, including a hybrid variant, which has gained significant market share due to its impressive fuel economy. Millions of units have been sold, solidifying its popularity.
The Vitz boasts a unique and distinctive exterior design, while its modern interior offers safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system, making it an excellent choice for buyers. The top-of-the-line model also includes power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.
Additional features of the Vitz comprise power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback offers a smooth ride, thanks to its soft suspensions, enhancing the overall driving experience.
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Vitz F 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 2,300,000
|Toyota Vitz F 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,830,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
996 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,137,120
|Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
|PKR 3,300,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 4,300,000
