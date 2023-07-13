Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Vitz remains a popular hatchback choice in Pakistan’s market.

Known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability.

Offers modern interior, safety features, and a smooth driving experience.

Toyota Vitz has maintained its position in the Pakistani market as a hatchback that caters to a significant customer base. Manufactured by Indus Motor Company Limited, the car is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making it a preferred option, particularly in urban areas.

Over the years, Indus Motor Company has introduced various generations of the Vitz, including a hybrid variant, which has gained significant market share due to its impressive fuel economy. Millions of units have been sold, solidifying its popularity.

The Vitz boasts a unique and distinctive exterior design, while its modern interior offers safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system, making it an excellent choice for buyers. The top-of-the-line model also includes power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.

Additional features of the Vitz comprise power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback offers a smooth ride, thanks to its soft suspensions, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Toyota Vitz Price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,830,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,137,120 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specifications:

