Toyota Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Toyota Yaris is a compact car known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. It is available in various trims and configurations to cater to different customer preferences. The Yaris has a stylish and modern exterior design, featuring sleek lines and a distinctive front grille. LED headlights and daytime running lights are available in higher trims, enhancing visibility and giving the car a premium look.
The interior of the Toyota Yaris is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It offers spacious seating for five passengers with supportive seats and ample legroom. The cabin is well-appointed, featuring high-quality materials and modern technology. The dashboard is intuitively laid out, with easy-to-use controls and a user-friendly infotainment system.
Standard features in the Toyota Yaris include air conditioning, power windows, and a multi-function steering wheel. Higher trims may offer additional features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is also a priority in the Yaris, with features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
Toyota Yaris 2023 Variants
Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|Rs. 4,499,000/-
|Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|Rs. 4,759,000/-
|Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|Rs. 4,789,000/-
|Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|Rs. 4,999,000/-
|Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3
|Rs. 5,199,000/-
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
|Rs. 5,429,000/-
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
|Rs. 5,769,000/-
|Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5
|Rs. 5,969,000/-
Exterior of Toyota Yaris 2023
Interior of Toyota Yaris 2023
Engine of Toyota Yaris 2023
Variant
Engine
Transmission
1.3L Base
1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder
5-speed manual
1.3L Upgraded
1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder
7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system
1.3L ATIV MT
1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder
6-speed manual
1.3L ATIV CVT
1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder
7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system
1.5L ATIV X MT
1.5L In-Line Four Cylinder
6-speed manual
1.5L ATIV X CVT
1.5L In-Line Four Cylinder
7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system
Overall, the Toyota Yaris is a reliable and practical choice in the compact car segment. With its stylish design, comfortable interior, and efficient performance, it appeals to a wide range of drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle.
