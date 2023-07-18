Toyota Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Yaris 2023 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Toyota Yaris is a compact car known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. It is available in various trims and configurations to cater to different customer preferences. The Yaris has a stylish and modern exterior design, featuring sleek lines and a distinctive front grille. LED headlights and daytime running lights are available in higher trims, enhancing visibility and giving the car a premium look.

The interior of the Toyota Yaris is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It offers spacious seating for five passengers with supportive seats and ample legroom. The cabin is well-appointed, featuring high-quality materials and modern technology. The dashboard is intuitively laid out, with easy-to-use controls and a user-friendly infotainment system.

Standard features in the Toyota Yaris include air conditioning, power windows, and a multi-function steering wheel. Higher trims may offer additional features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is also a priority in the Yaris, with features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Toyota Yaris 2023 Price in Pakistan

Toyota Yaris 2023 Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 Rs. 4,499,000/- Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 Rs. 4,759,000/- Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 Rs. 4,789,000/- Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs. 4,999,000/- Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3 Rs. 5,199,000/- Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 Rs. 5,429,000/- Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Rs. 5,769,000/- Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5 Rs. 5,969,000/-

Exterior of Toyota Yaris 2023

The Toyota Yaris 2023 features a design reminiscent of the discontinued Xli and GLi models but with a more assertive appearance. The small front grille, a signature element of previous Toyota models, is present in the new Yaris. All Yaris variants come with four-beam halogen headlights as standard, while the top variants offer additional features such as daytime running lights, partial chrome plating, and fog lamps. The lower variants have body-colored door handles, while the higher variants feature chromed door handles. Advertisement Body-colored side mirrors with integrated turn indicators are standard across all Yaris variants. The rear of the Yaris boasts LED line guide rear lamps, with rear chrome garnish available only in the top three variants. The top two variants also offer the convenience of a rear camera.

Interior of Toyota Yaris 2023

Advertisement The interior of the Toyota Yaris 2023 is characterized by a sleek and tidy design. The steering wheel is adjustable and features control switches, but these are only available in the top four variants. In the 1.3L ATIV trims, the steering switches control audio and Bluetooth, while the top two variants offer additional control of the multi-information display (MID) features. The top two variants feature chrome-colored inner door handles, the 1.3L ATIV trims have silver-painted handles, and the base variants have pigmented handles. Standard features across all variants include an illuminated entry system, power windows, central door locking, and a front personal lamp. Air conditioning and heating are available in all variants, with the top two variants offering auto air conditioning and climate control. Advertisement The lower four variants are equipped with an in-dash touch audio system with a 3-line LCD display, while the top two variants have a larger 6.8-inch capacitive touch screen. Speaker configuration varies across the variants, with two speakers in the base variants, four speakers in the 1.3L ATIV variants, and six speakers in the top two variants. All variants support Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, and there are two USB ports available. Safety features in the Yaris 2023 include two airbags and an immobilizer. Advanced safety features such as vehicle safety control with traction control and hill start assist are also present. The anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist is standard across all variants. Advertisement A key reminder warning and light reminder warning are standard features in all variants.

Engine of Toyota Yaris 2023

Variant Engine Transmission Advertisement 1.3L Base 1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder Advertisement 5-speed manual 1.3L Upgraded 1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder 7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system 1.3L ATIV MT 1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder 6-speed manual 1.3L ATIV CVT Advertisement 1.3L In-Line Four Cylinder 7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system 1.5L ATIV X MT 1.5L In-Line Four Cylinder 6-speed manual 1.5L ATIV X CVT 1.5L In-Line Four Cylinder 7-speed CVT with sport sequential shiftmatic system

Overall, the Toyota Yaris is a reliable and practical choice in the compact car segment. With its stylish design, comfortable interior, and efficient performance, it appeals to a wide range of drivers looking for a versatile and affordable vehicle.

