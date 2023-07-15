Advertisement
date 2023-07-15
Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan July 2023

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • Toyota Yaris is a popular sedan manufactured by Indus Motors Company in Pakistan.
  • It has been successful since its international launch in 1999 and is known for its reliability.
  • There are five variants of the Toyota Yaris available in the Pakistani market.
The Toyota Yaris, a popular sedan manufactured by Indus Motors Company (IMC) in Pakistan, has been a highly successful model since its international launch in 1999. It shares Toyota’s renowned reputation for reliability. Currently, there are five different versions of the Toyota Yaris available in the Pakistani market.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

VariantPrice
YARIS GLI M/T 1.3PKR 4,499,000
YARIS GLI CVT 1.3PKR 4,759,000
YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3PKR 4,789,000
YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3PKR 4,999,000
YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5PKR 5,249,000
YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5PKR 5,769,000

 

Toyota Yaris Exterior:

The design of the new Toyota Yaris aligns more closely with the overall Toyota lineup. The grille of the new Yaris is larger and has a horizontally shaped slate design that stands out. The LED headlights feature integrated L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), similar to the 12th generation Toyota Corolla.

Non-functional vertical air curtains are also added to the lower section of the redesigned bumper, along with fog lights. The Yaris’s character line starts at the B-pillar, gradually sloping down and continuing around the front fender and door.

Toyota Yaris Interior:

Stepping into the Toyota Yaris, you will be welcomed by a well-crafted cabin. The interior of the Yaris is impressive, although keen observers may notice parts that have been directly borrowed from other models, such as the Toyota Raize crossover and the Perodua Ativa.

The dashboard maintains its driver-focused, horizontally positioned design concept. The upper portion of the Yaris’s dashboard is predominantly made of hard plastic, but soft-touch materials are used in areas that the driver and passenger commonly interact with in the higher-end versions of the car.

