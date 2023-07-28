Unilever appoints Ian Meakins as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

Ian Meakins will join the board as a non-executive director and chair designate at Unilever.

He will succeed Nils Andersen as chair on December 1, 2023.

Meakins said he is honored to have been asked to succeed Andersen.

Consumer goods giant Unilever announced that on September 1, 2023, Ian Meakins will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. On December 1, 2023, Ian will follow Nils Andersen as Chair. Nils will retire from the Board in May 2024, following nine years of service, during Unilever’s annual general meeting.

Ian, who now serves as the chair of both Compass Group PLC and Rexel SA, has extensive experience in international company operations across a wide range of industries. He held the positions of CEO of Travelex Holdings Ltd from 2007 to 2009, Wolseley plc (now Ferguson plc) from 2009 to 2016, and Alliance Unichem plc from 2004 until its merger with Boots in 2006. He has worked at Diageo, Bain & Company, and Procter & Gamble in the past.

Nils Andersen said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian to the Board following a thorough global search process. Ian has a strong track record of success in executive and non-executive roles across a range of industries. I am sure Unilever will greatly benefit from his extensive experience and I am confident that he will provide the Board with strong and effective leadership.”

Ian Meakins said: “It is a great honour to have been asked to succeed Nils as Chair of Unilever. I look forward to working with the Board and with Hein and his leadership team to help realise Unilever’s full potential and create value for all its stakeholders.”

Hein Schumacher, Unilever CEO, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nils for his excellent leadership of our company as Chair over the last four years.

“Nils chaired the company through a period of significant volatility and some of the most challenging operational conditions in decades. He was instrumental in sharpening Unilever’s focus on operational performance, creating a simpler and more agile company through the unification of Unilever NV and PLC into one legal structure, and implementing our new category focused organisation.”

