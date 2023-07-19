United Bravo Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

United Bravo is a popular small hatchback car introduced by United Auto Industries in Pakistan.

Some quality issues were present in the 2018 model, but improvements have been made.

The United Bravo is a popular small hatchback car introduced by United Auto Industries, a prominent automobile manufacturer in Pakistan, in September 2018. Known for being the second-largest motorcycle manufacturer in the country, United Auto Industries brings its credibility to the production of cars as well.

The United Bravo is essentially a rebranded version of the Dahe 350 and was launched as a replacement for the beloved Suzuki Mehran, which had been discontinued. The United Bravo shares many similarities with the Mehran, including its compact size and fuel efficiency.

United Bravo Price in Pakistan

The base grade variant of the United Bravo 2023 is priced at PKR 1,519,000 in Pakistan, and this price is for the ex-factory model.

Variants Ex-Factory Price United Bravo Base Grade 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement Navigation, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks PKR 1,519,000

United Bravo Exterior

In terms of its exterior, the United Bravo bears a resemblance to the Volkswagen Golf. It features a sleek front grille with the United logo, crystal front lights, fog lamps, and 13-inch alloy wheels.

However, the 2018 model of the Bravo had issues with the fitting and closing of the back doors due to gaps in the plastic. While the company has made improvements to the overall quality, there are still some uneven plastic parts visible.

The rear profile of the Bravo is attractive, featuring LED brake lights, fog lamps, a high mounted brake lamp, a shark fin antenna, and parking sensors – all impressive features for an 800cc hatchback. Initially, the vehicle did not come with a spare tire or a tool kit, but the current model includes both items at the expense of compromised boot space.

United Bravo Interior

Moving on to the interior, the United Bravo is equipped with several advanced features. The dashboard has a simple design with a wooden panel. It boasts a 7-inch LCD display with Bluetooth, AUX, SD card compatibility, and even a rearview camera with parking sensors.

The speedometer provides essential information such as analog RPM, digital speed meter, fuel average, trip details, car temperature, seat belt warning, and reverse light indicator. The power steering has an appealing gray color shade, while the air conditioning system is basic and manually controlled. The center console features cup holders, a handbrake, and an armrest with storage space.

