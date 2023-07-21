United Bravo Price in Pakistan July 2023

United Bravo: a popular 800cc hatchback by United Auto Industries (2018).

Rebadged version of Dahe 350, introduced after Suzuki Mehran’s discontinuation.

Resembles Volkswagen Golf with sleek front grille, crystal lights, and fog lamps.

Advertisement

United Bravo, a popular 800cc hatchback, was introduced by Pakistani manufacturer United Auto Industries in September 2018. As the second-largest motorcycle manufacturer in Pakistan, their car production gains credibility. The car is a rebadged version of the Dahe 350, and it entered the market after Suzuki Mehran’s discontinuation, sharing similar features like its compact size and fuel efficiency.

United Bravo Exterior

United Bravo’s exterior resembles the Volkswagen Golf, featuring a sleek front grille with the United logo, crystal front lights, fog lamps, and 13-inch alloy wheels. While the 2018 Bravo faced issues with back doors fitting and closing, the company has made improvements.

The rear profile showcases LED brake lights, fog lamps, high-mounted brake lamps, a shark fin antenna, and parking sensors – impressive for an 800cc hatchback. Initially, the vehicle lacked a spare tire and tool kit, but the current model includes these items at the expense of compromised boot space.

United Bravo Interior

Inside, United Bravo boasts many advanced features, such as a basic wooden panel dashboard with a 7-inch LCD display offering Bluetooth, AUX, SD card, and a rearview camera with parking sensors. The speedometer provides essential information like analogue rpm, digital speed meter, fuel average, trips, car heat, seat belt warning, and reverse light.

Advertisement

The power steering in grey shade adds a touch of elegance. The air conditioning system is manual and straightforward, while the center console includes cup holders, a handbrake, and an armrest with storage space.