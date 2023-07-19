United US 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • United US 70 price in Pakistan and specification.
  • United Bikes is well-known for its competitive pricing and reliable performance.
  • Some of the popular models offered by United Bikes include the United CD 70.
The Pakistani auto market is dominated by well-established companies such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. However, there are other bike manufacturers like United, Road Prince, and Metro that also hold a significant share in the market.

United Bikes, one of the key players, offers a diverse range of motorcycles, including commuter bikes, sports bikes, and even electric bikes. As the second-largest bike assembler in the country, United Bikes is well-known for its competitive pricing, reliable performance, and extensive service network.

Some of the popular models offered by United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo. These models have gained popularity among the public for their features, affordability, and overall quality.

United US 70 Price in Pakistan

ModelsLatest Price 
United 70cc (Standard)109,500
United 70cc (Alloy Rim)114,500

United US 70 Specifications

Dimension (Lxwxh)1897 x 751 x 1014 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement70 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower7.0 HP @ 7000.0 RPM
Torque6.6 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.1:1
Petrol Capacity9L
Fuel Average50.0 KM/L
StartingKick Start
Top Speed80 KM/H
Dry Weight88KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance135mm
Wheel Size17 in
Tyre at Back2.50 – 17
Tyre at Front2.25 – 2.25

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023
Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda CD 70 Dream has gained immense popularity in Pakistan. Equipped...

