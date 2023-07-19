United US 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

United US 70 price in Pakistan and specification.

United Bikes is well-known for its competitive pricing and reliable performance.

Some of the popular models offered by United Bikes include the United CD 70.

The Pakistani auto market is dominated by well-established companies such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. However, there are other bike manufacturers like United, Road Prince, and Metro that also hold a significant share in the market.

United Bikes, one of the key players, offers a diverse range of motorcycles, including commuter bikes, sports bikes, and even electric bikes. As the second-largest bike assembler in the country, United Bikes is well-known for its competitive pricing, reliable performance, and extensive service network.

Some of the popular models offered by United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo. These models have gained popularity among the public for their features, affordability, and overall quality.

United US 70 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price United 70cc (Standard) 109,500 United 70cc (Alloy Rim) 114,500

United US 70 Specifications

Dimension (Lxwxh) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 70 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 7.0 HP @ 7000.0 RPM Torque 6.6 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.1:1 Petrol Capacity 9L Fuel Average 50.0 KM/L Starting Kick Start Top Speed 80 KM/H Dry Weight 88KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 135mm Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 2.25

