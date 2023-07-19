United US 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023
The Pakistani auto market is dominated by well-established companies such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. However, there are other bike manufacturers like United, Road Prince, and Metro that also hold a significant share in the market.
United Bikes, one of the key players, offers a diverse range of motorcycles, including commuter bikes, sports bikes, and even electric bikes. As the second-largest bike assembler in the country, United Bikes is well-known for its competitive pricing, reliable performance, and extensive service network.
Some of the popular models offered by United Bikes include the United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo. These models have gained popularity among the public for their features, affordability, and overall quality.
|Models
|Latest Price
|United 70cc (Standard)
|109,500
|United 70cc (Alloy Rim)
|114,500
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1897 x 751 x 1014 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|70 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|7.0 HP @ 7000.0 RPM
|Torque
|6.6 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|47.0 x 41.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|8.1:1
|Petrol Capacity
|9L
|Fuel Average
|50.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Top Speed
|80 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|88KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Ground Clearance
|135mm
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Tyre at Back
|2.50 – 17
|Tyre at Front
|2.25 – 2.25
