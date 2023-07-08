US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023 on, 08th JULY 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 277.40 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR Rs.277.40. Updated on, 08th JULY 2023.
Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|08th JULY 2023
|Rs. 277.40
|07th JULY 2023
|Rs. 277.40
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|283
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|British Pound
|GBP
|353
|358
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|72.36
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.
