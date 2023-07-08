US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023 on, 08th JULY 2023

USD TO PKR  buying exchange rate is PKR 277.40 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR Rs.277.40. Updated on, 08th JULY 2023.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
08th JULY 2023Rs. 277.40
07th JULY 2023Rs. 277.40

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD279.5283
EuroEUR304307
British PoundGBP353358
UAE DirhamAED76.577.5
Saudi RiyalSAR73.574.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD901.27910.27
Canadian DollarCAD213216
Australian DollarAUD195198
Omani RiyalOMR719.48727.48
Japanese YenJPY1.911.98
Malaysian RinggitMYR59.4260.02
Qatari RiyalQAR76.3877.08
Bahrain DinarBHD736.73744.73
Thai BhatTHB7.958.1
Chinese YuanCNY38.3638.76
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.5336.88
Danish KroneDKK40.5640.96
New Zealand DollarNZD170.3672.36
Singapore DollarSGD205207
Norwegians KroneNOK26.0826.38
Swedish KronaSEK25.5225.82
Swiss FrancCHF308.92311.42
Indian RupeeINR3.383.49
Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.

 

