US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023 on, 08th JULY 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 277.40 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR Rs.277.40. Updated on, 08th JULY 2023.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 08th JULY 2023 Rs. 277.40 07th JULY 2023 Rs. 277.40 USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 279.5 283 Euro EUR 304 307 British Pound GBP 353 358 UAE Dirham AED 76.5 77.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27 Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216 Australian Dollar AUD 195 198 Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73 Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88 Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 72.36 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38 Swedish Krona SEK 25.52 25.82 Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42 Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49 Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.