USD TO PKR – Dollar rate in Pakistan 17th July 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 277.4 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR Rs.277.80. Updated on, 17th JULY 2023.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 277.4 277.80 USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 282 285.5 Euro EUR 311 316.5 British Pound GBP 364 369.5 UAE Dirham AED 77.1 78 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65 Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213 Australian Dollar AUD 193 196 Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51 Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7 Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07 Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91 Swedish Krona SEK 25.91 26.21 Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95 Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5 Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.