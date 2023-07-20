USD TO PKR: Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 21 July 2023

Today USD to PKR conversion rate is PKR 283.30 in Interbank exchange rate as an official rate by State Bank of Pakistan. US Dollar to PKR buying and selling rates are different in inter bank and currency exchange or open market rates.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 21 Jul 2023 PKR 283.30 PKR 283.80

Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.

