XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 11th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.
These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).
The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.
As of today, the price of XRP stands at $0.477913 USD, and the trading volume in the past 24 hours is $803,706,172 USD. Our XRP to USD price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the last 24 hours, XRP has experienced a 1.77% increase.
It currently holds the 6th position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $24,972,994,781 USD. The circulating supply consists of 52,254,289,650 XRP coins, while the maximum supply is 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
