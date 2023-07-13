XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 14th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

Advertisement DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.3420765 XRP Price Prediction The live XRP price today is $0.789974 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,342,419,215 USD. We update our XRP to USD price in real-time. XRP is up 67.32% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #4, with a live market cap of $41,508,444,661 USD. It has a circulating supply of 52,544,091,958 XRP coins and a max. supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. Advertisement