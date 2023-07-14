XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 15th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

Advertisement DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.3420765 XRP Price Prediction Advertisement Advertisement Today’s XRP price is $0.688286 USD, and we continuously update it in real-time. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is $9,094,461,474 USD. Over the past 24 hours, XRP has experienced a decrease of 12.91%. It currently holds the #5 rank on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $36,165,363,482 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,544,091,958, out of a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. Advertisement Advertisement