XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 16th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.7091 XRP Price Prediction As of today, the current price of XRP is $0.709050 USD, and its trading volume over the past 24 hours is $4,709,014,355 USD. We continuously update the XRP to USD price in real-time. In the last 24 hours, XRP has experienced a decrease of 1.91%. It currently holds the 5th position on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $37,256,405,188 USD. The circulating supply of XRP is 52,544,091,958 coins, out of a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.