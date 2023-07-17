XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 18th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

Today, the price of XRP is $0.726324 USD, and it is continuously updated. The trading volume in the past 24 hours reached $3,157,042,285 USD. XRP has experienced a decrease of 6.44% in value during this period. Currently, XRP holds the #4 position on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $38,164,027,770 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,544,091,958, and the maximum supply is 100,000,000,000.