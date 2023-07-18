XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

XRP Price Today

As of today, the price of XRP stands at $0.760538 USD, and its trading volume over the past 24 hours is $2,453,604,523 USD. We provide real-time updates for the XRP to USD exchange rate. XRP has experienced a 4.42% increase in value within the last day. Currently, it holds the #4 position on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $39,961,779,204 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,544,091,958, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.