XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 21st July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.
These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).
The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.
XRP Price Today
|DATE
|XRP
|USD
|Today
|01
Advertisement
$0.3420765
XRP Price Prediction
As of today, the current price of XRP against USD is $0.791696, and it is continuously updated in real-time. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is $3,165,187,003 USD. Over the last 24 hours, XRP has experienced a 4.31% decrease in its value. It currently holds the #4 ranking on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $41,598,936,472 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,544,091,958, out of a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.