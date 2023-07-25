XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 26th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.7023 XRP Price Prediction As of today, the current price of XRP against USD is $0.701243, and it is updated in real-time. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is $1,777,017,043 USD. Over the last 24 hours, XRP has experienced a 0.82% decrease in its value. Currently ranked at #4 on CoinMarketCap, XRP's live market cap is $36,930,904,066 USD. The total circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,664,942,014, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.