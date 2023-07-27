XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 28th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

XRP Price Today

As of today, the current XRP price stands at approximately $0.716392 USD, and it has experienced a slight increase of 0.10% in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume during this period has reached $1,726,865,873 USD. XRP holds the #4 position on CoinMarketCap's ranking, with a live market cap of approximately $37,749,476,751 USD. The circulating supply of XRP coins is 52,693,851,493, and the maximum supply is capped at 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. Please note that the XRP to USD price is updated in real-time.