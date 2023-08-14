AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.7 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.7 Updated on 15 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today81.782.7
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD295298
EuroEUR322.6325.6
British PoundGBP374377.25
UAE DirhamAED81.782.7
Saudi RiyalSAR78.579.25
Kuwaiti DinarKWD933.45942.45
Canadian DollarCAD222.8225
Australian DollarAUD200202
Omani RiyalOMR746.64754.64
Japanese YenJPY1.942
Malaysian RinggitMYR62.8463.44
Qatari RiyalQAR78.979.6
Bahrain DinarBHD764.53772.53
Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
Chinese YuanCNY39.8440.24
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.7737.12
Danish KroneDKK42.542.9
New Zealand DollarNZD173.68175.68
Singapore DollarSGD214216
Norwegians KroneNOK28.0928.39
Swedish KronaSEK26.8527.15
Swiss FrancCHF327.47329.97
Indian RupeeINR3.473.58
