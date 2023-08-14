AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.7 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.7 Updated on 15 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

Advertisement

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 81.7 82.7

Advertisement

AED to PKR CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 295 298 Euro EUR 322.6 325.6 British Pound GBP 374 377.25 UAE Dirham AED 81.7 82.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45 Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.9 79.6 Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12 Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68 Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39 Swedish Krona SEK 26.85 27.15 Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58 Advertisement Advertisement