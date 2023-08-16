AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.21 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 79.36 Updated on 17 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 79.21 79.36

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 301.5 303.5 Euro EUR 317.78 318.38 British Pound GBP 369.16 369.81 UAE Dirham AED 79.21 79.36 Saudi Riyal SAR 80 80.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2 Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76 Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.62 80.32 Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4 Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99 Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.