AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 19 August 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 80.14 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 80.29 Updated on 19 August 2023.
UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|80.14
|80.29
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.5
|303.8
|Euro
|EUR
|320.15
|320.75
|British Pound
|GBP
|374.9
|375.55
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|80.14
|80.29
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
