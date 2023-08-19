Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 19 August 2023

Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 80.14 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 80.29 Updated on 19 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today80.1480.29

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD301.5303.8
 EuroEUR320.15320.75
 British PoundGBP374.9375.55
 UAE DirhamAED80.1480.29
 Saudi RiyalSAR80.180.9
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD958.62967.62
 Canadian DollarCAD224.8227
 Australian DollarAUD200202
 Omani RiyalOMR752.76760.76
 Japanese YenJPY2.022.1
 Malaysian RinggitMYR63.7164.31
 Qatari RiyalQAR79.6280.32
 Bahrain DinarBHD784.55792.55
 Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
 Chinese YuanCNY39.8340.23
 Hong Kong DollarHKD37.6738.02
 Danish KroneDKK42.542.9
 New Zealand DollarNZD173.22175.22
 Singapore DollarSGD215217
 Norwegians KroneNOK27.6127.91
 Swedish KronaSEK26.7427.04
 Swiss FrancCHF335.71338.21
 Indian RupeeINR3.483.59

